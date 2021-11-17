Wednesday warm-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday starts with a chill, but some gusty southerly breezes will pump temps toward 60 degrees during the afternoon and evening hours for the Northtowns a 50s for the Southern Tier. Along with the warmer air a few scattered showers can be expected across WNY during the day as well. Enjoy the mild temps while you can because the air will cool quickly sending lake flakes flying again to finish out the work week.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 60
Rain showers
THURSDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 45
Evening rain/snow showers
FRIDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 39
Snow showers
SATURDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Sun & Clouds
SUNDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 45
Sun & Clouds