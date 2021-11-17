Watch
Wednesday warm-up

Gusty breezes bring milder air
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
Posted at 5:47 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 05:47:52-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday starts with a chill, but some gusty southerly breezes will pump temps toward 60 degrees during the afternoon and evening hours for the Northtowns a 50s for the Southern Tier. Along with the warmer air a few scattered showers can be expected across WNY during the day as well. Enjoy the mild temps while you can because the air will cool quickly sending lake flakes flying again to finish out the work week.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 60
Rain showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 45
Evening rain/snow showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 39
Snow showers

SATURDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Sun & Clouds

SUNDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 45
Sun & Clouds

