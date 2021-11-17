Wednesday warm-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday starts with a chill, but some gusty southerly breezes will pump temps toward 60 degrees during the afternoon and evening hours for the Northtowns a 50s for the Southern Tier. Along with the warmer air a few scattered showers can be expected across WNY during the day as well. Enjoy the mild temps while you can because the air will cool quickly sending lake flakes flying again to finish out the work week.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 60

Rain showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 45

Evening rain/snow showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 39

Snow showers

SATURDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Sun & Clouds

SUNDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 45

Sun & Clouds

