We will finally put the Christmas Blizzard "to bed" today

Another 2 to 4 inches of lake effect snow in the most persistent snows today
Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 06:25:43-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow chances will end Tuesday afternoon with a significant warming trend developing into holiday weekend with rain. Temps will soar into the the 40s and 50s this weekend. With melting snow and additional rainfall, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding .

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers ending by mid afternoon. Low: upper teens
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Flurries. mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Milder. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. High: near 50.

