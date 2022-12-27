We will finally put the Christmas Blizzard "to bed" today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow chances will end Tuesday afternoon with a significant warming trend developing into holiday weekend with rain. Temps will soar into the the 40s and 50s this weekend. With melting snow and additional rainfall, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding .

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers ending by mid afternoon. Low: upper teens

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Milder. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. High: near 50.

