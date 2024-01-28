WARNING, Winter Weather ADVISORY for parts of WNY

FLOOD WARNING for Tonawanda Creek at Rapids affecting Erie/Niagara Counties until Monday evening. Flood stage is 12ft; The creek is scheduled to crest at 13.2ft Sunday night.

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Wyoming, Allegany & Potter counties until 4am Monday for 3"-5" in higher elevations and 1"-3" in valleys. Roads will become snow covered and travel will be slippery.

Slushy snow this evening will accumulate especially across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo.

Could see .5"-1" of rain before changing to snow, which will add to the already swollen creeks and streams in WNY. For the Buffalo metro area/northtowns, a trace of 2" of wet snow accumulation expected with 2"- 6" across the hilltops above 1200ft.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, few snow showers. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, flurries. Low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Spot rain shower. Near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Low 40s.