Warmth and SOME wet weather this holiday weekend. Flood Watches posted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will remain unseasonably mild over the next few days with gradually melting of the snowpack. We'll also be dodging some raindrops through early Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Erie County that lasts through Sunday morning at 10 a.m. At this point, all indications suggest this is a pre-cautionary measure, as any flooding that could take place in and around Erie County would likely be minor and confined to low lying locations and typical flood prone locales. Be on the lookout for ponding of water on some low-lying roadways.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers, mainly light. High: low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT (NYE):

Cloudy , and chilly. Spot showers. Temps in upper 30s with light winds.

SUNDAY:

Showers end early. Limited PM sunshine. High: mid 40s.