Warming with sunshine for Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Decreasing clouds overnight as temperatures drop to the mid 30s. Saturday begins with a few clouds but sunshine moves in early as winds increase into the afternoon. Expect gusting winds near 35 mph. Clouds increase Saturday night then scattered rain to return Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Becoming sunny and breezy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and breezy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, high 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain, high 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, high 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, high 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Chance for rain, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain chance, high 50s.

