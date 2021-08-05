Warmer weather on the way! Temperatures expected to stay above normal through mid-August

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Temperatures were below normal to end July and start the month of August. All of that is about to change as above normal temperatures are expected to stick around through mid-August.

A trough will develop over the western United States keeping temperatures down over the Rockies. This troughing will lead to ridging across the eastern United States. This ridge will allow temperatures to warm up and lead to well-above normal temperatures for western New York next week and beyond.

Forecast confidence is high for the 6-10 day outlook as the models are all in agreement.