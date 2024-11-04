Warmer weather but more snow? Here's the 2024-2025 Winter Weather Outlook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After enjoying temperatures in the 60s and 70s in early November it's hard to believe we need to talk about snow and cold.

Last winter with an El Nino pattern in place our snow totals were well below normal and our temperatures were well above normal. This season should be a bit more normal when it comes to snow.

Temperatures this winter should average slightly above normal.

Precipitation should be slightly above normal as well. Last year our snow total was about 2 feet below normal, this season should be somewhere between 95" and 100".

On average, each winter we experience 10 lake effect snow events. Last year we only had five. This year we should be closer to 10 and I think December will be very active.

