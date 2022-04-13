Warm, wet, and breezy for Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but we trade in the warmth for scattered showers and t-storms and a gusty breeze. The day will not be a washout. However, with plenty of dry time and heat from sunshine in the afternoon, we can expect some of the thunderstorms in the later afternoon and evening to contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures steadily decrease into the weekend with breezy conditions and scattered showers.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 71
Scattered showers and t-storms
THURSDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 57
Scattered showers with falling temperatures
FRIDAY-GOOD FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 55
Windy with sun and clouds
SATURDAY-PASSOVER
MORNING: 41
AFTERNOON: 50
Cooler with showers
SUNDAY-EASTER
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 42
Partly cloudy and chilly