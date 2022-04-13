Watch
Warm, wet, and breezy for Wednesday

Showers but not a washout Wednesday
7 Weather 6am Update, Wednesday, April 13
Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 07:09:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but we trade in the warmth for scattered showers and t-storms and a gusty breeze. The day will not be a washout. However, with plenty of dry time and heat from sunshine in the afternoon, we can expect some of the thunderstorms in the later afternoon and evening to contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures steadily decrease into the weekend with breezy conditions and scattered showers.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 71
Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 57
Scattered showers with falling temperatures

FRIDAY-GOOD FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 55
Windy with sun and clouds

SATURDAY-PASSOVER
MORNING: 41
AFTERNOON: 50
Cooler with showers

SUNDAY-EASTER
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 42
Partly cloudy and chilly

