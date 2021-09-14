Warm this afternoon with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog across the area this morning. Skies will clear out this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Another round of storms will move through the area tonight and some could be severe. It will be cooler on Wednesday with highs near 70. High pressure builds across the region on Thursday with dry weather and highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy and warm, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies with cooler temperatures, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and nice, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 80s.

