Warm temperatures stick around for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mild with a few showers this morning. A cold front approaches this afternoon triggering showers and thunderstorms later today. Some of the storm later this afternoon could be strong to severe. Much cooler air arrives overnight with lows in the 40s. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s on Tuesday with highs near 40 on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers and storms, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, uppe 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 50s.