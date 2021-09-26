Warm and windy for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight will see some showers later in the night that linger into Monday. The work week starts breezy and gets a bit of a bump in temperatures. It will be a bit warmer with a 70 or two in the mix on Monday. A few more showers will make their way from The North Monday evening into the overnight and fizzle out as they head South. Temperatures level out for the rest of the week and make a gradual increase into the weekend

MONDAY

MORNING: 62

AFTERNOON: 68

Breezy with a few shower north

TUESDAY

MORNING: 56

AFTERNOON: 63

Increasing sunshine

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 63

Mostly sunny

THURSDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 65

Mostly sunny

FRIDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 66

Sun & clouds