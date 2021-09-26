Warm and windy for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight will see some showers later in the night that linger into Monday. The work week starts breezy and gets a bit of a bump in temperatures. It will be a bit warmer with a 70 or two in the mix on Monday. A few more showers will make their way from The North Monday evening into the overnight and fizzle out as they head South. Temperatures level out for the rest of the week and make a gradual increase into the weekend
MONDAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 68
Breezy with a few shower north
TUESDAY
MORNING: 56
AFTERNOON: 63
Increasing sunshine
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 63
Mostly sunny
THURSDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 65
Mostly sunny
FRIDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 66
Sun & clouds