Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm and windy for Monday

Temperatures a bit warmer and breezy Monday
items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 18:30:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight will see some showers later in the night that linger into Monday. The work week starts breezy and gets a bit of a bump in temperatures. It will be a bit warmer with a 70 or two in the mix on Monday. A few more showers will make their way from The North Monday evening into the overnight and fizzle out as they head South. Temperatures level out for the rest of the week and make a gradual increase into the weekend

MONDAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 68
Breezy with a few shower north

TUESDAY
MORNING: 56
AFTERNOON: 63
Increasing sunshine

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 63
Mostly sunny

THURSDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 65
Mostly sunny

FRIDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 66
Sun & clouds

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018