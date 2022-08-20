Warm and muggy tonight, late night showers and thunderstorms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More warm weather can be expected as we head into the weekend. Humidity will increase on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and thundershowers are likely on Sunday, but the day will not be a complete washout. Expect one round in the morning, a break, and then another round later in the afternoon. Additional showers and thundery downpours can be expected Monday and Tuesday.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 75-80

OVERNIGHT: Scat'd showers and thunderstorms. mid 60s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, a t-storm in spots. near 70.

AFTERNOON: Breaks of sun, muggy, an additional shower or t-storm near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.