Warm and muggy tonight, late night showers and thunderstorms

Most of the evening stays dry. Clouds increase later in the night with mainly overnight thundery downpours
WKBW
Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 16:47:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More warm weather can be expected as we head into the weekend. Humidity will increase on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and thundershowers are likely on Sunday, but the day will not be a complete washout. Expect one round in the morning, a break, and then another round later in the afternoon. Additional showers and thundery downpours can be expected Monday and Tuesday.

SATURDAY
EVENING: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 75-80
OVERNIGHT: Scat'd showers and thunderstorms. mid 60s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, a t-storm in spots. near 70.
AFTERNOON: Breaks of sun, muggy, an additional shower or t-storm near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

