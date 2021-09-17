Watch
Warm and humid end to the week

Highs near 80 this afternoon
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:40 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 07:40:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant to start your Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with an increase in humidity. A shower is possible tonight and a few showers could pass by early on Saturday. Sunday looks super with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: A few showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 80.

