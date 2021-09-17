Warm and humid end to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant to start your Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with an increase in humidity. A shower is possible tonight and a few showers could pass by early on Saturday. Sunday looks super with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: A few showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 80.

