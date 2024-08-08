Up to 90 shooting stars per hour: Perseid meteor showers peak this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — The popular Perseid Meteor Showers will peak this weekend on August 11 and 12.

The best time to view the shooting stars is after 11 p.m. until dawn the next morning. Up to 90 meteors per hour are possible, and they can be best seen in open areas away from city lights. You can see them anywhere in the sky, especially in the northeast.

As long as sky conditions cooperate, the meteors are bright and colorful. And they frequently leave persistent trains. This helps to make the Perseid shower perhaps the most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere.

And on August 19, the Full Sturgeon Moon will appear in the sky. It's also the first Super Moon of the year, which means that it will appear brighter and bigger than we have seen thus far.

There's always a lot happening in the celestial sky, and August is proving to put on a good show.