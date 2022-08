Unsettled weather to start your Tuesday. Skies will clear this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow moving low pressure system will pull further away from Western New York later today. Showers and thundershowers in the forecast this morning with clearing expected later this afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.