Unsettled Weather Arrives in WNY through midweek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak upper level disturbance will hang around WNY through midweek, offering up the chance for a few scattered showers and a possible t-shower, especially during daylight hours through Wednesday.
The Pollen Index on this Monday is running high in WNY for Ragweed, Chenopods and Grass.
Monday Evening:
Cloudy Intervals with a few showers especially before sunset. Low: low 60s.
Tuesday:
Partly sunny. Chance of a few passing showers during the afternoon and early evening. High: near 80.
Wednesday:
Chance of showers with dry time mixed in. Highs: near 80.
Thursday:
Mostly sunny High: near 80.
Friday:
Sunny, High: low 80s.