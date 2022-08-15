Watch Now
Unsettled Weather Arrives in WNY through midweek

Pollen Index: High for Ragweeds, Chenopods & Grass
Posted at 4:58 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 16:58:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak upper level disturbance will hang around WNY through midweek, offering up the chance for a few scattered showers and a possible t-shower, especially during daylight hours through Wednesday.
The Pollen Index on this Monday is running high in WNY for Ragweed, Chenopods and Grass.

Monday Evening:
Cloudy Intervals with a few showers especially before sunset. Low: low 60s.

Tuesday:
Partly sunny. Chance of a few passing showers during the afternoon and early evening. High: near 80.

Wednesday:
Chance of showers with dry time mixed in. Highs: near 80.

Thursday:
Mostly sunny High: near 80.

Friday:
Sunny, High: low 80s.

