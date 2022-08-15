Unsettled Weather Arrives in WNY through midweek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak upper level disturbance will hang around WNY through midweek, offering up the chance for a few scattered showers and a possible t-shower, especially during daylight hours through Wednesday.

The Pollen Index on this Monday is running high in WNY for Ragweed, Chenopods and Grass.

Monday Evening:

Cloudy Intervals with a few showers especially before sunset. Low: low 60s.

Tuesday:

Partly sunny. Chance of a few passing showers during the afternoon and early evening. High: near 80.

Wednesday:

Chance of showers with dry time mixed in. Highs: near 80.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny High: near 80.

Friday:

Sunny, High: low 80s.