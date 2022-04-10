Watch
Weather

Actions

Unsettled start to the work week

Mild but unsettled Monday
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, April 10
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 18:34:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight will partly cloudy to mainly clear and cold. If the cold is not your cup of tea, worry not. Temperatures will be more mild on Monday, however, we'll see scattered showers, with the chances for rumbles of thunder in the evening.

MONDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 60
Scattered showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 61
Sun and clouds

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 70
Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 61
AFTERNOON: 64
Scattered showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 60
Windy with sun and clouds

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018