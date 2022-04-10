Unsettled start to the work week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight will partly cloudy to mainly clear and cold. If the cold is not your cup of tea, worry not. Temperatures will be more mild on Monday, however, we'll see scattered showers, with the chances for rumbles of thunder in the evening.

MONDAY

MORNING: 30

AFTERNOON: 60

Scattered showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 61

Sun and clouds

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 70

Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY

MORNING: 61

AFTERNOON: 64

Scattered showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 60

Windy with sun and clouds

