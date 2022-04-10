Unsettled start to the work week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight will partly cloudy to mainly clear and cold. If the cold is not your cup of tea, worry not. Temperatures will be more mild on Monday, however, we'll see scattered showers, with the chances for rumbles of thunder in the evening.
MONDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 60
Scattered showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 61
Sun and clouds
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 70
Scattered showers and t-storms
THURSDAY
MORNING: 61
AFTERNOON: 64
Scattered showers
FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 60
Windy with sun and clouds