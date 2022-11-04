Watch Now
Two days of near Record High Temps for WNY

Temperatures soar into the 70s both today and Saturday
11-4 weather afternoon
Posted at 5:38 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:26:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Near record high temps will pay a visit to WNY today and tomorrow. The breeze will begin to pick up later today and turn windy tomorrow with gusts up to 40mph possible. A cold front will deliver showers late Saturday night into early Sunday, with temps falling into the mid 60s on Sunday.

FRIDAY
AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny. High: low 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. Low: mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

