Two days of near Record High Temps for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Near record high temps will pay a visit to WNY today and tomorrow. The breeze will begin to pick up later today and turn windy tomorrow with gusts up to 40mph possible. A cold front will deliver showers late Saturday night into early Sunday, with temps falling into the mid 60s on Sunday.
FRIDAY
AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny. High: low 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. Low: mid 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.