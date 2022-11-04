Two days of near Record High Temps for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Near record high temps will pay a visit to WNY today and tomorrow. The breeze will begin to pick up later today and turn windy tomorrow with gusts up to 40mph possible. A cold front will deliver showers late Saturday night into early Sunday, with temps falling into the mid 60s on Sunday.

FRIDAY

AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny. High: low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. Low: mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

