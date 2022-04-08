Watch
Turning wintry for the weekend

Some sunshine to start Friday
7 Weather 6am Update, Friday, April 8
Posted at 7:04 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 07:04:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bit cooler on Friday with scattered showers, mainly south of Buffalo in the afternoon. Temperatures really drop this weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers are possible mainly south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

