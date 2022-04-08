Turning wintry for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bit cooler on Friday with scattered showers, mainly south of Buffalo in the afternoon. Temperatures really drop this weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers are possible mainly south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.