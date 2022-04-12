Watch
Turning sunny for Tuesday

Showers and a big warm-up Wednesday
7 Weather 5am Update, Tuesday, April 12
Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday starts with pre-dawn showers then clearing skies with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures near 60. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but we trade in the warmth for scattered showers and t-storms and a gusty breeze. Temperatures steadily decrease into the weekend with breezy conditions and scattered showers.

TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 60
Sun and clouds

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 71
Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 57
Scattered showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 55
Windy with sun and clouds

