Turning sunny for Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday starts with pre-dawn showers then clearing skies with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures near 60. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but we trade in the warmth for scattered showers and t-storms and a gusty breeze. Temperatures steadily decrease into the weekend with breezy conditions and scattered showers.

TUESDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 60

Sun and clouds

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 71

Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 57

Scattered showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 55

Windy with sun and clouds

