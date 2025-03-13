Watch Now
Total lunar eclipse forecast for WNY Thursday night

Some high clouds to filter through overnight
We've been watching the forecast for Thursday night for several days now with the total lunar eclipse fast approaching.

Clouds may impact WNY for a few hours around midnight however, good news, it's high clouds and likely be able to view the moon through them. Even better news here, it'll be mostly clear as totality approaches.

The partial eclipse begins just after 1a.m. with totality beginning at 2:26a.m. You'll have an hour where the earth's shadow will completely cover the moon, it'll last through 3:31a.m. The partial eclipse ends at 4:47a.m. early Friday morning.

During totality the moon will turn a reddish brown color and lucky us, we should get a good view of it here!

