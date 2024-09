NEW YORK (WKBW) — At 8:33 p.m. Monday, a severe t-storm capable of producing a tornado has been spotted near Pembroke moving SE at 15mph.

Damaging winds and flying debris are possible that could damage homes and mobile homes.

Locations impacted include Batavia, Darien Lake State Park, Pembroke, Attica, Oakfield, Stafford, Corfu, Alexander, East Bethany and Dale, and the I-90 between exits 48 and 48a.

If you live in these areas, go to the lowest floor of your home and stay away from windows.