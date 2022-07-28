Tornado Warning for Wyoming County until 11:15 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Wyoming County and Livingston County until 11:15 a.m.

BUF issues Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: <.75 IN] for Livingston, Wyoming [NY] till 11:15 AM EDT https://t.co/bORqAiBY9y pic.twitter.com/joJ6FYxoYP — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) July 28, 2022

Track the radar in your area using our live interactive radar.

Damage to trees, roofs and windows is possible. Anyone in the area should get inside, take cover and stay away from windows.