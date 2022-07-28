Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tornado Warning for Wyoming County until 11:15 a.m.

Tornado Warning for Wyoming County until 11:15 a.m.
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 10:59:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Wyoming County and Livingston County until 11:15 a.m.

Track the radar in your area using our live interactive radar.

Damage to trees, roofs and windows is possible. Anyone in the area should get inside, take cover and stay away from windows.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018