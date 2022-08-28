Toasty times to start the new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bit more muggy and warm tonight as temperatures remain close to the 70 degree mark. Isolated storms possible on Monday as temperatures rise to near 90 degrees, best shot of storms is in the afternoon and away from the lakeshores. The record for Monday is 90 set in 1951. Better chance of rain comes in Monday night and Tuesday as temperatures top out in the 70s. By Thursday temperatures fall into the 60s for highs, seems fitting as meteorological fall begins September 1st.

SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cooler, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, upper 60s.