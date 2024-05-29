Tips to help keep you safe before, during and after a thunderstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The warmer weather has arrived, and with it, comes an atmosphere that’s increasingly unstable, producing severe thunderstorms. That’s why now is a good time the review the basics of thunderstorm safety so that you and your family can steer clear of the danger they pose.

You may remember this video that we showed you from West Seneca just the other week as a thunderstorm unleashed an intense cloud-to-ground bolt of lightning.

Video captures lightning strike in West Seneca that sparked house fire WOW: Video captures lightning strike that sparked house fire

Major damage was inflicted on the home, but the woman living there, luckily, was unharmed.

'I'm lucky': Inside the West Seneca home that was struck by lightning and started on fire 'I'm lucky': Inside the West Seneca home that was struck by lightning and started on fire

Incidents like this remind us why it’s important to stay weather-aware and remember certain safety measures in the event of a thunderstorm warning, or a thunderstorm in progress.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning is among the top 5 weather-related killers.

When thunder is roaring or a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, you need to act fast to stay safe. Your first move is to head indoors away from doors or windows. If you’re outside and can’t take shelter, get into a hard-topped metal vehicle with the windows closed. The outer metal shell will provide protection, as the lightning will pass through the shell, into the tires, and then the ground.

Once inside, avoid using devices that are plugged in. They can serve as a conduit for the electricity from lightning. Also, avoid taking a bath or using the shower during a thunderstorm. If lightning strikes a building, it may travel through water pipes, increasing the risk of electrocution

Finally, wait 30 minutes until after the last clap of thunder before going back outside. Lightning can occur 10 to 15 miles away from where the storm is centered. Doing this will minimize the chance of being a lightning casualty.

So now you know a little bit more about the basics of staying safe when a thunderstorm heads your way. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors!

Got a weather question that you’d like answered? E-mail me at weather@wkbw.com, and your question could be answered in the next edition of Josh’s Weather Academy.