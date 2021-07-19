This July is already the fifth wettest on record, more than three times more rain than usual so far

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — This month has been on pace to be the wettest July on record. Only July 3,4, and 5 have not had measurable rain this month. All of this wet weather has resulted in some serious flooding across parts WNY.

As of July 19 we are nearly 5" above normal for the month, and we are now the fifth wettest July on record.

The record for wettest July is 8.93" set in 1992. This month so far we've had 6.59" of rain. Normally by this time in July we should only have 1.82" of rainfall.

Interestingly, we're still at a precipitation deficit for 2021 as we sit 2.07" below normal since January 1.