Watch
Weather

Actions

This July is already the fifth wettest on record, more than three times more rain than usual so far

July has been a wet one
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:42:00-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — This month has been on pace to be the wettest July on record. Only July 3,4, and 5 have not had measurable rain this month. All of this wet weather has resulted in some serious flooding across parts WNY.

JulyRainDays.PNG

As of July 19 we are nearly 5" above normal for the month, and we are now the fifth wettest July on record.

JulyRainTotals.PNG

The record for wettest July is 8.93" set in 1992. This month so far we've had 6.59" of rain. Normally by this time in July we should only have 1.82" of rainfall.

JulyTop5.PNG

Interestingly, we're still at a precipitation deficit for 2021 as we sit 2.07" below normal since January 1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018