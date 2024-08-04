There's trouble brewing in the tropics

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — There's trouble once again brewing in the tropics with the formation of Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday.

Debby has sustained winds of 40 mph and is located about 70 miles northwest of Havana, Cuba, according to the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. ET update on the storm.

The latest forecast calls for the storm to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds just before landfall Monday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region.

Josh Nichols Debby's projected tracks

Hurricane warnings are now in effect for the Florida Gulf Coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River, including the entire Big Bend Region.

A hurricane watch was issued earlier Saturday, from Yankeetown, above Crystal River, northward and around the Big Bend region to Indian Pass on the Florida Panhandle.

The hurricane center said the storm system became better organized by late Saturday morning as it moved toward Florida and landfall. “Heavy rainfall will likely result in locally considerable flash and urban flooding across portions of Florida and the coastal areas of the Southeast this weekend through Thursday morning.

“Very Intense” rainfall is expected in southwest Florida on Saturday and a widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall, according to the Weather Prediction Center. The intense rain will be potent enough to cause flash flooding, even in marshy areas of the state more capable of handling excess water.

“After landfall, weakening steering currents should cause the cyclone to slow down while it moves northeastward or eastward over parts of northern Florida and Georgia,” the National Hurricane Center reported. Debby will slow and stall thanks to the lack of steering, leading to possibly prolific amounts of heavy rain.

We'll continue to follow the development of Debby through the weekend and provide updates on its track and impacts.