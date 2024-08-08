The weekend, pre-season Bills football, and great weather: what an awesome combination!

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — The weekend is approaching, the Bills have begun pre-season football, and the weather is about to take a turn for....the best! You couldn't really ask for more in Western New York this time of year. Well, there may be a few exceptions to that statement, but perhaps not too many!

The temperatures in Orchard Park for Saturday will be a little bit lower than what they will be in metro Buffalo, but not by much. The air behind the departing cold front and Debby's remnants will be marginally cooler, and certainly drier, as well. The morning will start in the 60s. We should be flirting with 70 degrees by the 1 p.m. kickoff. Later into gametime, temperatures will be into the upper 60s.

As far as wind is concerned, it will be a bit gusty at Highmark Stadium. Peak wind gusts will be on the order of 30 mph.

Because of the cooler air upstairs in the atmosphere, and some mid-August sun, there will be some instability cloudiness forming with the heating of the day. From those clouds, a stray shower may pop, but it is, in all probability, more the exception rather the rule, with the precipitation probability at roughly 20% at gametime.

Bottom line: more than decent "football weather", with low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and a fresh breeze!

GO BILLS!