The true look and feel of fall this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While the weather this weekend won't be perfectly dry, it also won't be a washout by any stretch of the imagination. Expect the gusty breeze that was with us at times during the day Friday to subside a bit tonight. It will pick up during the day on Saturday. A fast moving area of Low pressure tracking to our northwest will bring a few showers to WNY Saturday morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with temperatures more typical of early November. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Highs on Sunday will largely be in the 50s. Both weekend days will offer up a great opportunity to check out the fall colors which will be at peak in Western New York this weekend. Next week, a chilly weather pattern sets up with busy breezes, well below average temperatures, and even the potential for a few passing showers that are mixed with a bit of graupel or even a few wet snowflakes (in the higher terrain).

FRIDAY

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

EVENING: Fair skies. Chilly. Low: low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with partly sunny skies, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.