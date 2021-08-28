BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is warm and muggy with some clouds with areas of patchy fog. Welcome to the Sunday sizzle! Heat and humidity continue as showers and t-storms scatter throughout the region. The work week starts with the same heat and humidity with more unsettled weather as a cold front approaches. That cold front sweeps the heat and humidity out and puts in place cooler and more comfy temperatures that last right through the Labor Day weekend
SUNDAY
MORNING: 71
AFTERNOON: 85
Hot & humid with scattered showers and t-storms
MONDAY
MORNING: 73
AFTERNOON: 80
Warm & humid with scattered showers and t-storms
TUESDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 77
Cooler with chance pm showers
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 64
AFTERNOON: 71
Cooler and quiet
THURSDAY
MORNING: 59
AFTERNOON: 73
Mild with sunshine