BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is warm and muggy with some clouds with areas of patchy fog. Welcome to the Sunday sizzle! Heat and humidity continue as showers and t-storms scatter throughout the region. The work week starts with the same heat and humidity with more unsettled weather as a cold front approaches. That cold front sweeps the heat and humidity out and puts in place cooler and more comfy temperatures that last right through the Labor Day weekend

SUNDAY

MORNING: 71

AFTERNOON: 85

Hot & humid with scattered showers and t-storms

MONDAY

MORNING: 73

AFTERNOON: 80

Warm & humid with scattered showers and t-storms

TUESDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 77

Cooler with chance pm showers

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 64

AFTERNOON: 71

Cooler and quiet

THURSDAY

MORNING: 59

AFTERNOON: 73

Mild with sunshine

