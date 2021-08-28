Watch
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is warm and muggy with some clouds with areas of patchy fog. Welcome to the Sunday sizzle! Heat and humidity continue as showers and t-storms scatter throughout the region. The work week starts with the same heat and humidity with more unsettled weather as a cold front approaches. That cold front sweeps the heat and humidity out and puts in place cooler and more comfy temperatures that last right through the Labor Day weekend

SUNDAY
MORNING: 71
AFTERNOON: 85
Hot & humid with scattered showers and t-storms

MONDAY
MORNING: 73
AFTERNOON: 80
Warm & humid with scattered showers and t-storms

TUESDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 77
Cooler with chance pm showers

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 64
AFTERNOON: 71
Cooler and quiet

THURSDAY
MORNING: 59
AFTERNOON: 73
Mild with sunshine

