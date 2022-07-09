BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest weather imaginable for this time of year continues across all of Western New York from hilltop to lake shore! That said, we are desperately in need of some rain. Much of the region has been deemed "abnormally dry". Expect dry conditions to persist through Monday. Expect a clear sky and a comfortably cool night tonight. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 50s overnight. Expect ample amounts of sun again for the day on Sunday. It will be a bit warmer on Sunday than it was on Saturday with highs near 80. Another dry and warm day can be expected on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front swinging across the area on Tuesday will spark a few scattered showers and thundery downpours. At this point, it appears that this is our best chance of seeing any measurable rainfall through the week!

SATURDAY

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 53.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s to near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breeze, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

