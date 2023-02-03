The passage of an arctic cold front means a burst of snow tonight and brutal wind chills tomorrow

Wind Chill Advisories go into effect for all of Western New York beginning 4am Friday lasting through 10am Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 can be expected.

Windy with snow arriving this evening with a general 1"-3" of snow with the passage of the arctic cold front. Frigid air arrives overnight, with Friday's temperatures failing to get beyond the single digits for highs during the day. Wind chills on Friday will be in the double-digit subzero category. That caliber of cold will persist into Saturday morning.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Snow showers 1-3". Windy. Poor visibility at times. Low: 20

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy and cold,single digits.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, single digits.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold breeze, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow, upper 30s.

