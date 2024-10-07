The October sky will light up with two meteor showers and a supermoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The October Sky is about to light up with two meteor showers and another supermoon sandwiched in between.

The Draconids Meteor Shower will peak on October 7. It's a minor meteor shower producing only about 10 meteors per hour.

Shooting stars will originate from the constellation Draco in the Northwest but can appear anywhere in the sky away from city lights.

For three days you'll be able to see the third supermoon of this year. From October 16 to October 18 the moon will appear brighter and bigger because the moon will be the closest to the earth.

The Orionids Meteor Shower will peak on the night of October 21 and the morning of October 22. The Orionids is an average show producing up to 20 shooting stars per hour at its peak.

The best viewing will be from a dark location after midnight. Meteors will radiate from the constellation Orion but can appear anywhere in the sky.

Our last Supermoon this year will happen on Friday, November 15 and the sky promises to show more celestial surprises.