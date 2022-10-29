The lovely fall weather continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A broad area of High pressure will continue to supply all of Western New York with lovely fall weather through the weekend. Clouds will increase ahead of an approaching area of Low pressure on Sunday. That said, the day itself will remain dry and so will the evening. Temperatures by game time at Orchard Park on Sunday should be in the mid 50s with a mostly cloudy sky and a gentle breeze. Expect a few widely scattered showers on Halloween, a few early in the morning, and then again a few more later at night. It does not, however, look like a washout at all.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

