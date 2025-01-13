The latest Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Advisories for Western New York

Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Lake Effect Snow Warning from 1 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Thursday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

A cold front moving through WNY this morning will bring snow and strong winds to the area. Temperatures will drop and lake effect snow will develop just south of Buffalo. The band will stretch from Hamburg to Batavia with several inches of snow in the lake band today. Lake effect snow will shift further south of Buffalo on Tuesday. The highest snow amounts will be along the Chautauqua Ridge to the Boston Hills with 10 to 20 inches of snow expected.