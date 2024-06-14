'The hummingbirds are back!': How to get these amazing little birds in your backyard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hummingbirds are AMAZING. Let's talk about them.

These birds love color, especially the red. So I try to gather as many hanging baskets as I think hummingbirds would enjoy.

They prefer sugary nectar as they need a lot of energy to get through each day. Their wings flap 60 to 80 times per second. Their fast wings provide the humming sound you'll hear if you can get close to one.

These birds are able to fly forward, backward, and stay stationary. They will frequent your feeders often as they require a lot of hummingbird calories each day. They have a heart rate of 500 to 900 beats per minute.

When feeding hummingbirds you need to use a mix of 1 cup sugar and 4 cups of water. I boil the water first and then let it cool before I put it in the feeder. I put the feeder outside in the shade, and enjoy the company of my little new friends. I do change the water at least once a week.

Once you start feeding them you'll have a bird friend for life. Hummingbirds have an amazing memory and they will return to the same yards each year. In some cases, they may return on the same date!