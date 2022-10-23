The beat goes on! More fantastic fall weather ahead to start the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNDAY

EVENING: Starlit. Lows: upper 40s-50 lakeside. upper 30s southern Tier.

All of Western New York will continue to enjoy its most prolonged stretch of mild weather since the middle of September straight. In fact, we'll be able to revel in some of this mild weather all the way through Wednesday of the new week to come. A cold front will bring an increase in clouds and, eventually, some showers by later Wednesday. Seasonably cool air follows for the end of the week. Right now, the extended call on Halloween is for nothing "too scary". We should have a fair amount of cloudiness. Temperatures will largely be in the 50s. A few showers may greet those who are out and about "trick-or-treating".

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers develop. Still mild. 70.

