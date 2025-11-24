Thanksgiving Weather Outlook: Wintry weather set to return to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There will be a quiet start to the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures, but wintry weather is set to return to Western New York late Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Monday afternoon update, a Winter Storm WATCH was issued for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties from Wednesday evening through Friday evening.

Winter Storm WATCH for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties from 7pm Wednesday through 4pm Thursday.

A lake effect band will develop late Wednesday and could impact Buffalo very early on Thursday. The band will mix with rain at times early Thursday morning, and then it will shift slowly southward Thursday morning and become all snow as cold air continues to build over Lake Erie.

The winds will be very strong during this time period, with gusts near 50 miles per hour. These strong winds create hazardous travel conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Whiteouts and power outages are also possible. Travel in the lake bands south of Buffalo will be difficult.

The 7 Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on the forecast as it evolves throughout the week. This page will be updated with the latest information.