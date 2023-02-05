Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Monday with clouds breaking for a bit of sun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As advertised, the bitter blast didn't last. In fact, until perhaps NEXT weekend, the weather looks rather uneventful, outside of a few showers of rain mixed with just a few wet snow flakes. Temperatures will largely be above average, so much so, that by Tuesday, many spots will flirt with the 50 degree mark! The next chance for any real snow does not arrive until sometime Saturday. It's way too early at this time to discuss the details on how much and when, but we will keep you posted!

SUNDAY

EVENING: Cloudy with a few widely scattered showers. 30

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, turning colder. 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. near 30.

AFTERNOON: Showers. Breezy and mild. Near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Becoming partly cloudy. mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mix of clouds and some sun. Near 40.