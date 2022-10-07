Watch Now
Temperatures take a tumble today with lake showers and a fresh breeze

Showers arrive this morning. Brisk northwest winds will mean wind chills tonight into the 30s!
Posted at 7:09 AM, Oct 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs on Friday will be 20 degrees colder than today. Some lake rain showers Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and a bit of a breeze will make it feel a bit raw across WNY. Temperatures remain below normal through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 50s on Saturday with a gusty breeze. Temperatures rise near 60 on Sunday with a bit of a stiff breeze for the Bills game.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Much cooler, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Early clouds and a sprinkle, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s

