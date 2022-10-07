Temperatures take a tumble today with lake showers and a fresh breeze

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs on Friday will be 20 degrees colder than today. Some lake rain showers Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and a bit of a breeze will make it feel a bit raw across WNY. Temperatures remain below normal through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 50s on Saturday with a gusty breeze. Temperatures rise near 60 on Sunday with a bit of a stiff breeze for the Bills game.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Much cooler, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Early clouds and a sprinkle, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s

