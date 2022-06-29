Temperatures on the rise to end the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another comfortable night on the way with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Dry and warm weather expected for your Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Friday will be another warm day in the 80s with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Lingering showers for the S.Tier for Saturday morning with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon and temperatures rising to near 80 through the 4th of july holiday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Scattered rain showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Party Cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Party Cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy, S.Tier afternoon shower near 80.