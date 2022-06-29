Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures on the rise to end the week

Next chance of rain Friday afternoon
7 Weather 5pm Update, Wednesday, June 29
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 18:07:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another comfortable night on the way with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Dry and warm weather expected for your Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Friday will be another warm day in the 80s with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Lingering showers for the S.Tier for Saturday morning with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon and temperatures rising to near 80 through the 4th of july holiday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Scattered rain showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Party Cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Party Cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy, S.Tier afternoon shower near 80.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018