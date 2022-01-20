Temperatures in the teens with wind-chills near ZERO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another blast of cold air for Western New York as temperatures will hold in the teens today with wind-chills near 0. Temperatures drop to near 0 overnight. Another cold day on Friday with temperatures back in the 20s this weekend. Another round of snow returns for the second half of the weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Few flurries, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low teens.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low teens.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, -4.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 20s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.