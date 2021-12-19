Temperatures come out of the deep freezer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you did not like today temperatures, then you are not going to enjoy them tonight. C-O-L-D is the name of the game tonight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Monday see a return to seasonable temperatures and quiet weather. Tuesday is another quiet and seasonable day but with sunshine. Wednesday is breezy with a few flurries carrying over from Tuesday night until that afternoon. Wednesday will also be breezy. Thursday is the last quiet and seasonable day before temperatures pop into the 40s just in time for Christmas Eve Day and Christmas.

MONDAY

MORNING: 19

AFTERNOON: 36

Sun & clouds

TUESDAY

MORNING: 30

AFTERNOON: 35

Mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 30

AFTERNOON: 34

Breezy with AM snow showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 25

AFTERNOON: 35

Mostly cloudy

FRIDAY- CHRISTMAS EVE

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Mostly cloudy

