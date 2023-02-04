Temperatures are on the rise through tomorrow, but with a few showers in the mix.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As advertised, the bitter blast didn't last. In fact, until perhaps NEXT weekend, the weather looks rather uneventful, outside of a few showers of rain mixed with just a few wet snow flakes. Temperatures will largely be above average, so much so, that by Tuesday, many spots will flirt with the 50 degree mark! The next chance for any real snow does not arrive until sometime Saturday. It's way too early at this time to discuss the details on how much and when, but we will keep you posted!

SATURDAY

EVENING: Increasing clouds. Temperatures rising through the 20s to near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Overcast and breezy with scattered rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. near 30.

AFTERNOON: Showers. Breezy and mild. Near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Becoming partly cloudy. mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mix of clouds and some sun. Near 40.

