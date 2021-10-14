Temperatures about 15 degrees above normal today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the Southern Tier this morning. Expect partly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal today and tomorrow. Rain returns this weekend with cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cooler with showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

