T-storm Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for more summertime weather! Winds from the south will bring more heat and humidity today. This will make for some unsettled weather with showers and t-storm tonight with areas of patchy fog. Time for the low beams! We will continue to see more scattered showers Tuesday. Since it will be quite humid, we can't rule out some of these showers producing heavy rain. The rest of the week will remain quite unsettled with heat and humidity sticking around. With summertime heat and humidity, we can expect these showers and t-storms to pop up in the afternoon, inland and along the lake breeze boundaries.

TUESDAY

MORNING: 67

AFTERNOON: 80

Scattered showers and t-storms

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 68

AFTERNOON: 83

Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY

MORNING: 69

AFTERNOON: 81

Scattered shower and t-storms

FRIDAY

MORNING: 68

AFTERNOON: 83

Scattered showers and t-storms

SATURDAY

MORNING: 69

AFTERNOON: 81

PM showers