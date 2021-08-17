Watch
Weather

Actions

T-storm Tuesday

Scattered showers and t-storms today
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Monday, August 17
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:38:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for more summertime weather! Winds from the south will bring more heat and humidity today. This will make for some unsettled weather with showers and t-storm tonight with areas of patchy fog. Time for the low beams! We will continue to see more scattered showers Tuesday. Since it will be quite humid, we can't rule out some of these showers producing heavy rain. The rest of the week will remain quite unsettled with heat and humidity sticking around. With summertime heat and humidity, we can expect these showers and t-storms to pop up in the afternoon, inland and along the lake breeze boundaries.

TUESDAY
MORNING: 67
AFTERNOON: 80
Scattered showers and t-storms

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 68
AFTERNOON: 83
Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 69
AFTERNOON: 81
Scattered shower and t-storms

FRIDAY
MORNING: 68
AFTERNOON: 83
Scattered showers and t-storms

SATURDAY
MORNING: 69
AFTERNOON: 81
PM showers

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018