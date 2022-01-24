Sunshine this morning with snow returning this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold with some sunshine this morning. An area of low pressure will move through WNY this afternoon with a general snow arriving. Expect the snow to start between 2-4pm with snow for the afternoon commute. Light snow will continue tonight with another 1-2" expected.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny breaks, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light snow, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cold, low 7.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low teens.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 3.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

