Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunshine this morning with snow returning this afternoon

Snow for the afternoon commute
items.[0].videoTitle
Monday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 08:06:24-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold with some sunshine this morning. An area of low pressure will move through WNY this afternoon with a general snow arriving. Expect the snow to start between 2-4pm with snow for the afternoon commute. Light snow will continue tonight with another 1-2" expected.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny breaks, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Light snow, upper teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cold, low 7.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low teens.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 3.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018