Sunshine this morning with snow returning this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold with some sunshine this morning. An area of low pressure will move through WNY this afternoon with a general snow arriving. Expect the snow to start between 2-4pm with snow for the afternoon commute. Light snow will continue tonight with another 1-2" expected.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny breaks, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 20s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Light snow, upper teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cold, low 7.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low teens.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 3.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.