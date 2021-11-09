Sunshine this morning with showers late this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and pleasant this morning. A weak cold front approaches later today with a few showers arriving late this afternoon. Sctd. showers will continue mostly north of Buffalo through early this evening. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures are back in the 60s on Thursday. Another cold front moves through the area on Friday ushering in colder air this weekend with rain and snow likely for Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with late showers, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

