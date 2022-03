Sunshine this morning; snow showers later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny skies and chilly temperatures this morning. Clouds increase with snow this afternoon. Snow arrives after 4pm with 1-3" of snow overnight. Chilly on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow ends, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Shower and t-showers, low 60s.