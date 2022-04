Sunshine this morning followed by rain and snow this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A complex storm system will bring rain to Western New York early this afternoon. The rain will change to snow later this afternoon as temperatures drop. Snow showers likely overnight with 1-3" of snow accumulating over the Southern Tier. Breezy with rain and snow on Tuesday with highs near 40. Highs returns to near 50 degrees on Wednesday and we warm up significantly this weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny and cold, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain will mix with snow, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.